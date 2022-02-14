More than $1 million of a $14.2 million allocation in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support communities and residents emerging from COVID-19 is coming to an organization.
CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that 11 projects would receive funding.
According to a release from Gov. Wolf's office, $1,040,000 has been allocated to the Covation Center Inc. through the Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties) to provide grants of up to $85,000 to small businesses throughout Central Pennsylvania. The project will focus on supporting businesses located in low/moderate-income areas.
The counties expect up to 11 jobs will be created or retained.
— THE DAILY ITEM