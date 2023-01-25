DANVILLE — A $1 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Danville according to Pennsylvania Lottery Officials.
The $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off is a $20 ticket offering $1 million top prizes. A winner was sold at Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.