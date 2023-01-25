Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel difficult. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&