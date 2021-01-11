A $1 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Elysburg, lottery officials said Monday. It is the second $1 million winner sold in the Valley in a week.
Last week, Lottery officials announced a $1 million-winning Magnificent Millions Scratch-Off was sold at J.R.’s Mini Mart in Coal Township.
The winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratch-Off was sold at Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., in Elysburg. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.