RIVERSIDE — A $2.2 million roadway resurfacing project began Wednesday in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County.
On Wednesday, the primary contractor, HRI. Inc, started work on ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 54 and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road). This work will be done on the shoulders during daylight hours and is expected to have minimal impact on traffic.
Meanwhile, major resurfacing on Route 54 will be between Boyd Station Road in Rush Township and Route 4001 in Riverside Borough. Here, the project worincludes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, shoulder repairs, construction of a retaining wall between the roadway and adjacent railroad track, and line painting. Additionally, there will be roadway resurfacing on Sunbury Road between Danville Airport and Route 54. A majority of this roadwork will be done Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.
The project is scheduled to complete by September, weather permitting.
RICK DANDES