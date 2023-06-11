MIFFLINBURG — A $2.5 million resurfacing project in Mifflinburg is a tolerable inconvenience, according to borough officials.
The purpose of the work on Route 304 (South Fourth Street) and Route 2004 (Maple Street) is to mill and resurface a deteriorating pavement riding surface and to replace an aged and deteriorating stormwater sewer system.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of Winfield, began work on May 8 and is expected to be completed the project by November, according to PennDOT.
“We always hope it’s a short-lived inconvenience for a long-term benefit,” said Borough Manager Margaret Metzger.
Work on this project includes utility upgrades, ADA curb ramp upgrades, storm drain upgrades, milling, paving, and line painting.
“It’s certainly an inconvenience for residents and businesses in and out of town,” said Mayor David Cooney. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people know these businesses are still open. When it’s all said and done, I think people will appreciate the hard work that went into it.”
The upgrades are important, especially the work happening under the roads, said Cooney.
“These will be great improvements for us, even though it won’t all be terribly obvious for people driving on the road,” said Cooney.
Councilman Matthew Wagner, the vice president of the borough council, said the project is “something that needed to be done for a long time.”
“That part of the street is very old,” he said. “Any kind of project like that is an inconvenience, but those kinds of things are a necessary inconvenience. PEople will complain about it, but it will soon be over.”
During the design phase of the project, the Department encountered several conflicts with the proposed drainage system with Mifflinburg Borough’s dual feed water system, according to PennDOT Design Engineer Peter Herman.
“The conflicts consisted of inadequate vertical separation between the waterlines and the installation of the new stormwater sewer system,” said Herman. “In lieu of lowering the waterlines in areas where the stormwater pipes were in conflict, the Borough opted to incorporate a replacement of their dual waterline system with PennDOT’s resurfacing/drainage improvement project.”
PennDOT entered into a cost share agreement with the Borough, where PennDOT contributed 75 percent of the cost of new waterline construction in the area of the stormwater system conflicts.
Mifflinburg Borough contributed the other 25 percent of the cost for this new waterline system. The Borough opted to replace the rest of their dual feed waterline system at 100 percent cost to themselves, outside of the stormwater system conflicts, within the rest of the project limits to update their waterline system, said Herman.
In addition to the issues that were present on Route 304, Maple Street (Route 2004) was noted as having ponding issues that were brought forth by residents as well as other people who frequently travel this roadway, said Herman.
“To address the ponding issues on Maple Street, the Department designed a new stormwater system to alleviate the ponding issues,” said Herman. “Pavement cross slopes were corrected as well as installation of full height curbing were added to direct water into the new proposed drainage system. These design measures implemented on Maple Street will create a safer roadway for the traveling public.
Detours
Motorists can expect South Fourth Street to be closed to westbound traffic between Route 3004 (Red Ridge Road) and Route 45 and Maple Street to be closed between South Fourth Street and Second Street. Route 304 (South Fourth Street) westbound traffic will use Red Ridge Road, Route 104, and Route 45. Route 2004 (Maple Street) traffic will use Route 2003 (Dreisbach Church Road) and Route 45, according to PennDOT.
Route 304 (South Fourth Street) eastbound traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.
Metzger said the borough has received phone calls from residents complaining and those comments are directed to PennDOT. She said the borough is asking the public for patience.
“We ask they be mindful of the detour and the traffic changes,” said Metzger. “We appreciate the patience. Please be careful.”