SUNBURY — There have been 10 drug overdoses — including two fatal overdoses — over the past two weeks in Northumberland County and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the deaths are being treated as "suspected homicides."
"These are now being treated as suspected homicides and so will future deaths of this manner," Matulewicz said. "We are taking these serious and these are now Drug Task Force cases."
Matulewicz said testing is ongoing. Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force members are saying there is suspected fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine and marijuana according to previous test results.
"We have people who have tested positive for smoking marijuana and it showed fentanyl," Matulewicz said. "We want people to understand that these street drugs are not safe. Just because you think you are buying marijuana or meth you might be unknowingly injecting fentanyl which could be fatal."
Matulewicz said the rash of ODs is alarming for both his office and local police.
"We are telling people now in an attempt to save lives," he said. "People need to be aware that what they think they are buying could possibly not be what they think it is."
Senior Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force member Todd Owens said the amount of overdoses in the past two weeks is concerning.
"We have had four in Sunbury, with two deaths, and four in the Coal Region area," he said. "We want to let people know that they could be buying something that is fatal."
Owens said task force members are investigating cases with local, state and federal law enforcement officers.
"We are working together on these investigations and we are trying to get the message out that these street drugs are just not as safe as people think," he said. "People are gambling with their lives when they are using these things."
Matulewicz said anyone caught selling drugs that are linked to the death of any individual will be charged with homicide as a "death by drug delivery" and could face up to 40 years in prison.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the two deaths in the city are under investigation and are being treated as suspected homicides pending toxicology reports.
Hare said he could not release the names of the deceased at this time. The Northumberland County Coroner's Office also does not release the names of victims until the final toxicology reports are determined.
Hare said his department was present for one autopsy and will be in Allentown for the second next week.
The first fatal overdose was discovered early Monday morning. The second occurred Thursday evening, Hare said.
Anyone with information on any of the overdoses is asked to call Northumberland County 911.