DANVILLE — Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville have been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, the first time the publication has created a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a “high performing” rating. Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center both earned a “high performing” rating in Best Hospitals for Maternity — the highest rating U.S. News awards for that type of care.
— THE DAILY ITEM