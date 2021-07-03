DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center made Newsweek’s 2021 list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals.
Only 250 hospitals worldwide were recognized, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Medical Center ranked 119th and 149th, respectively. They are among only seven hospitals recognized in Pennsylvania and just 89 hospitals selected in the United States. They are the only two Pennsylvania hospitals recognized outside of Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.
Ranked hospitals were evaluated on five criteria: Digital surgery, digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), telehealth and electronic medical records.
More than 13,000 votes from hospital managers and health care professionals with backgrounds in health care technology were considered, and every nominated hospital was thoroughly researched and validated by a team of analysts at Newsweek.
— THE DAILY ITEM