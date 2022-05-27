Selinsgrove Borough police have charged two unidentified juveniles with starting a fire at the vacant Wilbert Vault Co. in March.
On Friday, police announced charges of arson, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. They did not identify the males.
Police originally called the March 30 fire suspicious and sought the public’s input. According to a police report issued Friday afternoon, police learned two juvenile males were inside the building lighting "miscellaneous items" on fire, which led to the rest of the structure igniting and being destroyed.
Jim and William Grose own the building and had planned to open a distillery at the location, but had not begun any renovations or turned on any utilities.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.