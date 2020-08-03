Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrested two Milton residents, one accused of arranging a drug deal and the other of supplying the fentanyl that caused a Lewisburg man to overdose and die, according to arrest papers filed in district court.
Kelly M. Rice told police she used heroin with Cody Yearick, who overdosed and was found unresponsive outside his South Fifth Street apartment about 11:45 p.m. May 29, according to court records.
Police officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures of CPR and Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, but Yearick was later pronounced dead at Evangelical Community Hospital, court records state.
Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said Yearick died of an acute fentanyl overdose.
Patrolman Gary Heckman, the arresting officer, said the subsequent collection of evidence including interviews with Rice and electronic data stored on Yearick’s cell phone showed Rice twice arranged for Brady Hall to sell heroin to Yearick near Hall’s Milton home on the night Yearick died, arrest papers state.
Rice first denied knowing how Yearick got heroin, police said.
Rice told police Yearick was conscious and responsive as he walked her to her car the night he overdosed, though she said his behavior was altered and asked that he text her when he get into his apartment, according to arrest papers.
The text never came and fearing she’d be at risk of arrest on outstanding traffics, called a friend to check on Yearick rather than returning to his apartment herself, arrest papers state. The unidentified friend found Yearick outside the apartment and called 911, arrest papers state.
Heckman charged both Rice and Hall with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and two conspiracy charges. All are felony counts.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe arraigned Rice on July 29 and set cash bail at 10 percent of $20,000. She was released July 30 at the request of Warden Doug Shaffer, who was unavailable Monday.
Hall has not been arraigned and is wanted for arrest.