DANVILLE — Geisinger topped 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to its employees and non-Geisinger healthcare workers.

The hospital system reached the milestone Thursday. More than 16,000 vaccine shots were first doses, representing 60 percent of Geisinger’s employees, according to a press release. About 10 percent of the first doses were administered for non-Geisinger medical personnel.

Second dose vaccinations for Gesinger employees began Jan. 6 and nearly 4,000 workers there are now fully vaccinated.

“It’s expected to be well into the summer before vaccines are readily available for all community members,” the press release states.

On average in the first two weeks of January, Geisinger reports admitting more than one new COVID-19 patient per hour, or a daily average of 35 patients. About 1 in 4 patients within the Geisinger system this month were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the hospital system.

Geisinger has been providing vaccines to employees since mid-December and to non-Geisinger employees who qualify since late December. In the past week, Geisinger opened four community based COVID vaccine centers to expand vaccinations to the community in accordance with Department of Health guidelines. One of the centers is located in Danville.

“Geisinger continues expanding to provide vaccines as quickly as supplies, staffing and Department of Health guidelines allow. Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, and they both require two doses. Receiving that second dose is a critical step in the COVID vaccination process to trigger the immune response needed to develop an immunity level against COVID-19,” the Geisinger press release states.

Pennsylvania continues to operate within the Phase 1A tier of its distribution plan. As it stands, eligible categories in this phase as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health include longterm care facility residents, frontline medical workers as well as healthcare employees not directly involved in patient care but could potentially expose staff and patients to the virus or be exposed themselves.

Appointments remain available at Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine centers for those who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine and can be made online using myGeisinger. A questionnaire must be completed prior to scheduling to ensure eligibility and for health screening purposes. Healthcare personnel must bring to their appointments their healthcare-related identification (certificate, license etc.) to verify eligibility as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups and a valid driver’s license.

Geisinger continues seeing hundreds of new outpatient COVID-19 positive tests, with an average of 270 new outpatient tests per day in the past two weeks, according to the press release. This shows an average two- week positivity rate of 20 percent, meaning 1 in 5 people are testing positive for the virus. In early January, daily new positivity rates reached as high as 300 or 400 new cases.

Geisinger asks the public continue with preventive measures to help stop the spread of the virus. Everyone, including those who receive the vaccine, should properly wear a mask, avoid group gatherings, maintain physical distancing and practice proper hand hygiene.

For answers to questions about the vaccine or for more information on scheduling for a vaccine at a Geisinger COVID-19 vaccine center, visit the Geisinger COVID-19 vaccine resources center at geisinger.org/COVIDvax.