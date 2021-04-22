MILTON — A total of $200,000 in funds and property was stolen from a Turbot Township woman, according to Milton State Police.
Trooper Colton Killion reported that the theft occurred between July 1 and March 31 from 1880 Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, in Northumberland County. The victim is Connie Sholly, 71, of Milton.
Sholly reported the items stolen as follows: 271 Vanilla Visa pre-paid cards valued at $137,112.95; 10 eBay pre-paid cards valued at $249.50; two cameras valued at $2,314.96; and $6,702.35 in wired funds.
