SUNBURY — The 2021 "Here. For Good" campaign raised its second-highest total since 1987.
The final number for the Salvation Army's annual holiday fundraiser brought in $145,299 in 2021. The highest amount came in 2020 with $147,871, breaking the previous record in 2013 by more than $2,000. This means the two highest totals for the annual campaign occurred during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been such a privilege to come to Sunbury and see the generosity of the people during these troubling times," said Major Tammy Hench. "We are not sure what the future holds, but people are still generous. I'm so thankful for all of that. It's amazing that in the environment we're living in we can be inspired and know our community has a heart for giving and helping others. That is what will see us through these troubling times."
The “Here. For Good” campaign — formerly the Needy Family Fund — has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The Here. For Good. campaign is the biggest of the year for the Salvation Army and has helped people during the time of COVID-19. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation matched the first $50,000 in donations.
"I want to personally thank everyone who was able to help this necessary cause," said Fred Scheller, the publisher of The Daily Item. "It once again shows the kindness and generosity of the people who live in our region."
Daily Item Editor Dennis Lyons said, “It’s terrific to see that once again, Valley people really stepped up to help their neighbors. Life has been even more challenging than ever during the pandemic for many people here. It’s heartwarming to see this continued outpouring of support.”
Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. President/CEO Roger S. Haddon said he is pleased that the partners and community can once again help financially challenged families through the holiday season.
"It's important to note that financial hardships exist all year and Here. For Good. is a worthy cause to contribute to any time, not just at Christmas," said Haddon.