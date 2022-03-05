BLOOMSBURG — The 2022 Columbia-Montour Transition Conference is scheduled for March 17. This conference is held annually for students with disabilities to help prepare them for the transition to life after high school.
The conference will include keynote speakers Alex Douglass and Earl Granville, as well as several breakout sessions. Sessions include topics of job coaching and professionalism, financial education, interviewing techniques, and social media tools. Awards will be presented to students, including one in memory of former Bloomsburg University professor Dr. Cynthia Schloss.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17 at Bloomsburg University’s Centennial Hall Auditorium. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.