Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser is challenged for a second term in the Congressional 9th District by Democrat Amanda Waldman.
Waldman, a Lycoming County resident and financial representative in the medical industry, responded to emailed questions regarding issues facing voters.
Meuser, a Luzerne County resident who has served in Congress since 2019, did not respond to numerous calls and email questions from The Daily Item in recent weeks.
The 9th District covers all or parts of 12 counties, including Northumberland and Montour.
The following are Waldman's responses.
On the economy
"The biggest drivers of the cost-push inflation we are seeing today is rising oil prices, combined with supply chain bottlenecks and rising commodity prices. We need to continue to focus on more flexible energy policies that over time, will reduce our reliance on gas/oil. The Price Gouging Prevention Act would have prevented gas producers, retailers, and wholesale companies from artificially inflating prices. Investing in road, rail & freight will help avoid future supply chain bottlenecks."
On abortion
"I support legislation that protects the rights of all people regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion. In the case of women's rights, I would support legislation that would codify a woman's right to self determination and privacy. Women are completely capable of determining what is in their best interest and deciding what type of life they want for themselves, and no one else's opinion or personal preference should have any bearing. Additionally, government should have no say in a woman's — or anyone's — access to health care. Those decisions should remain between a patient, their family, and their doctors."
Immigration and border safety
"I believe we do need to strengthen border security, but I do not believe the inhuman treatment of immigrants should be tolerated. Increasing the number of legal immigrants should be considered. Our country was founded by political and religious refugees and large numbers of immigrants. We cannot forget that this melting pot of ours is one of the reasons our country is so strong, and why Lady Liberty holds the torch of freedom, shining the light for all the world to see. We cannot blame those less fortunate for wanting to come to the land of opportunity.
"We should also consider changing the requirement that people seeking political asylum do so on American soil. We should consider allowing those asylum seekers to go to the nearest American Embassy to claim asylum. That would significantly decrease the number of people coming into the country illegally.
"Another piece of the immigration debate that has been overlooked in our larger conversations is the need for more immigration attorneys and judges. We need comprehensive reform, not piecemeal solutions."
On gun reform
"I am a supporter of the Extreme Risk Protection Act because it enables people facing mental health crises the ability to seek mental health services without having to worry about forfeiting their rights to own their own guns in the future. This is especially important to our veteran populations, whose rates of suicide have dramatically increased in recent years.
"I support regulations on assault weapons. If our military members and police officers are required to have specialized training, why wouldn't the average citizen on the street need safety training at the very least? I am a gun owner myself, and support the right for citizens to bear arms. However, nowhere in the 2nd Amendment does it say unregulated gun ownership. It specifically states 'well-regulated', and that would include age and training regulations."
Integrity of the electoral process
"I agree with the outcome of the 2020 election. That said, we should modernize our election processes and equipment, by investing in cyber security. There is an election system in the works that has been tested by white hackers in Las Vegas and has so far been unhackable. We should be investing in this technology and we should be continuously testing our entire government network system to ensure there are no vulnerabilities."