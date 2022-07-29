SUNBURY — Twenty-one felony wiretapping charges filed against a Coal Township man have been dismissed in Northumberland County Court this week.
President Judge Charles Saylor issued the ruling on Tuesday, dismissing the accusations against Jesse A. Storm, 45, of West Mulberry St., that he violated the Wiretap and Electronic Surveillance Control Act on two separate occasions. Saylor determined that a privacy expectation did not exists in the conversation involved in either case, and the judge granted the defense motion to dismiss.
Storm was accused of recording private conversations of former Mayor John Brown and Councilmen Scott Roughton and Charles Verano following a city council meeting on June 14, 2021, outside the city municipal building. The recorded conversation was posted by Storm on Storm’s Facebook page.
Storm was accused of secretly intercepting and recording the voices of six individuals in the lobby of Shamokin City Hall and outside the building on July 7, 2021. He then allegedly posted those communications on his Facebook page.
The fact that the other parties did not know the conversation was being recorded on June 14 is "not dispositive on whether there was a privacy expectation," Saylor wrote. "The conversation was not in a private room, nor were the parties involved the only ones in the area. In this instance the defendant's cell phone would have been on display, as he was talking into his phone after the meeting in a manner that would alert anyone that he was making a video."
The conversations outside were at a volume that does not indicate that the conversation was private. Anyone outside and around the building would have been able to hear the whole conversation, Saylor wrote.
The July 7 conversations were being held in the same room talking over each other, Saylor wrote.
"Whether a certain portion of a conversation was intended for only a specific person and not for the whole groups to hear is unknown," Saylor wrote, "but the video indicates that anyone could overhear another person talking in the room."