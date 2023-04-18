Twenty-one municipalities in Northumberland County requested a total of $919,176 in in COVID-19 relief funds from the county to improve buildings and address blighted properties.
County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the dollar amount only considers the cost of requested American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, not the project's total funds. The deadline to apply for the funds was Friday.
"As detailed in the application guidelines, the amount a municipality requests may not be the amount that it is awarded," said Skavery. "The county, in coordination with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, will review the applications and make an announcement on the outcome of said review. The date and time of this announcement have not yet been established and will depend on how long it takes to review the applications."
The following municipalities requested $50,000 each: Shamokin, Sunbury, Coal Township, Delaware Township, Kulpmont, Lower Augusta Township, Marion Heights, McEwinsville, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Milton, Point Township and Upper Augusta Township. Ralpho Township requested $49,464.50, Herndon requested $48,950, Northumberland requested $432,464.50, Turbot Township requested $39,832, Lewis Township requested $17,776, Watsontown requested $12,175 and Snydertown requested $8,030.
Applications that align with the county’s focus areas of blight remediation, improvement/construction of municipal buildings, the purchase of personal protection equipment, and the enhancement of emergency services, and have the most positive impact on residents will be prioritized, said Skavery.
In March, county commissioners announced that each of the county's 36 municipalities was eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in ARPA funds. Each applicant must have a match of $50,000 toward blight remediation or improvement construction of municipal buildings. The county does not intend to exceed $1 million in total distribution for this phase of funding, Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said previously.
Municipalities that received previous grant funding from Northumberland County cannot use the same grant funds as a match, said Skavery.
Each municipality may only submit one application, but they can request multiple projects in the same application as long as the total request does not exceed $50,000, he said.
Northumberland County still has approximately $13 million to distribute from its $17.6 million allocation.
Eighteen municipalities or municipal authorities previously received $5,871,292 in ARPA funding. These consisted of: Sunbury, $1.5 million; Riverside, $1 million; Northumberland, $800,000; Ralpho Township Municipal Authority, $500,000; Sunbury Municipal Authority, $300,000; Kulpmont, $300,000; Herndon-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, $250,000; Northumberland Borough Sewer Department, $210,000; Point Township, $200,000; Snydertown, $193,292; Point Township Municipal Authority, $125,000; Zerbe Township, $100,000; Turbot Township, $95,000; Washington Township, $93,000; Mount Carmel Township, $80,000; Ralpho Township, $75,000; and Kulpmont Marion Heights Joint Municipal Authority, $50,000. The city of Sunbury’s allocation is still pending while it seeks matching funds.
All seven libraries in the county — Mount Carmel Public Library, Coal-Township-Shamokin Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library and Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library — received $10,000 each.
The Northumberland County Jail received more than $8,000 in personal protective equipment. The offices of sheriff, prothonotary and register and recorder received $45,000 for the digitization of records. The county used $99,137.57 for the HVAC improvements for the county courthouse, $19,140 for COVID testing, $2,463 for body cams for the sheriff’s office and $47,600 for the administration of the funding to Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg.