FRACKVILLE — The Department of Transportation awarded a $21 million grant to reconstruct a distressed 4.5-mile section of Route 61 in Schuykill County near Frackville, to an announcement from Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) on Friday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be awarded $21,012,220 for a series of improvements on a segment of Route 61. The project will reconstruct an approximately 4.5-mile section of the road between St. Clair and Frackville, including reconstructing the pavement, widening the shoulders, slope stabilization, realignment of substandard curves, installation of approximately 1,100 feet of new retaining walls, and the rehabilitation of eight culverts and two bridges.
“Route 61 is a critical roadway in Pennsylvania, and this grant will help provide necessary improvements to the infrastructure of the highway, improving safety for those who traverse the road and creating economic development in the region. It is my hope that these improvements will allow for more businesses to flourish, and make commuting easier for Pennsylvanians,” said Congressman Dan Meuser.
— THE DAILY ITEM