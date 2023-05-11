SUNBURY — Twenty-two municipalities in Northumberland County will receive $933,858 in COVID-19 relief funds toward improvements to municipal buildings, the enhancement of emergency services and blight remediation.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The disbursement of these funds is in addition to the approximate $5,807,977 that the county has already given out to municipalities, nonprofits, businesses, schools and county-related projects.
"These projects will address issues that have hindered municipalities and their residents," the commissioner said in a joint statement. "The county is proud to do its part to assist with these projects and create a better atmosphere for municipalities and county residents."
In March, county Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best announced that each of the county’s 36 municipalities was eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in ARPA funds. Each applicant must have a match of $50,000 toward blight remediation or improvement construction of municipal buildings.
"This program and programs similar, contribute towards the commissioners’ long-standing mission of keeping taxes down for residents," the commissioners said in the joint statement. "The commissioners understand the burden that comes with raising taxes and sympathize with residents who are the most impacted, particularly senior citizens. By supporting municipalities through these types of programs, the commissioners hope to alleviate the need for any local tax raises."
The following municipalities were rewarded $50,000 each: Shamokin, Shamokin Township, Sunbury, Coal Township, Delaware Township, Kulpmont, Lower Augusta Township, Marion Heights, McEwensville, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Milton, Point Township and Upper Augusta Township.
Ralpho Township requested $49,464.50; Herndon requested $48,950; Northumberland requested $42,464.50; Turbot Township requested $39,832; Lewis Township requested $17,776; Jordan Township requested $14,682.60; Watsontown requested $12,175; and Snydertown requested $8,030.
County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said Jordan Township was not on the original published list of applicants, but they did submit their application in time to Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC.
"In the coming weeks, we will be in the process of sending out agreements to the awarded municipalities," said Skavery. "Upon the full execution of these agreements, the municipalities may then receive funding."
All projects require a 50 percent match from the respective municipality. Awarded municipalities are required to execute a grant agreement prior to receiving funds, according to commissioners.
Northumberland County still has approximately $13 million to distribute from its $17.6 million allocation.