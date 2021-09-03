LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society announced that it will dedicate the Kantz Log Cabin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the site of the Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
Dr. Katherine Faull, Bucknell University professor of German and comparative humanities, will serve as the key speaker. The event is free and open to the public and will be held outdoors rain or shine. The program will be followed with refreshments and free guided tours of the Dale-Engle-Walker house and Kantz Log Cabin, beginning at noon.
The Kantz Log Cabin was donated to the Historical Society through the generosity of Marcia Kantz Milne. Her husband, the late David Milne, had served on the Historical Society’s Board of Directors.
Built by Peter Druckenmiller along the Tuscarora Indian Path in 1789, the cabin came into the possession of the Kantz family in 1803. Antique implements donated by Milne including a spinning wheel, rope bed, cradle and tools will be on display. Children will be invited to touch everything in the cabin.
Visit the new Union County Historical Society website for directions or additional information about the cabin: www.unioncopahistory.com.