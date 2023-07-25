SUNBURY — At least 25 Sunbury residents will form a volunteer committee to work with city officials to ensure a new comprehensive plan will benefit the community.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council agreed the 25 people who requested to be part of the committee be placed on the board to discuss with officials from the Shikellamy School District, Sunbury Municipal Authority the Sunbury Planning Commission, the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority, emergency services and others, what they would like to see happen in the next 10 years.
"We had a long list of people who wanted to participate," Brosious said. "I am happy to see, so many take such an interest."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the recommendation by state officials was to have it at about 16 people, but council and Brosious agreed they wanted to give everyone a chance who asked to participate.
Meetings will take place monthly and will be approximately 90 minutes, Backer said.
There will be public meetings where residents can hear about the plan and its progress, Backer said.
The public can voice their opinions on the draft plan at that time.
The comprehensive plan will take about 2 years to complete for adoption, city officials said.
After adopting the plan, city officials implement the recommendations, coordinating with local and regional partners, as beneficial. As development conditions change and/or 10 years pass, the plan is amended or renewed.
The city’s last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2012.
Then-council members and then-Mayor David Persing spent $60,000 on a plan that had designs for a gateway hotel and a transit bus service but that never came to fruition.
That plan, “Sunbury, the New City,” called for bike paths, sidewalks, trees and cleaning up blighted properties.
Some of those proposals were realized. Success stories include the $9.5 million riverfront project, the reconstruction of Chestnut Street and the recommendation city officials get tough on blighted properties.
Brosious said he looks forward to hearing ideas.
“I look forward to getting residents' input,” he said.