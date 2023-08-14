The Daily Item
There will be something for everyone during the Weis Center for the Performing Arts’ 2023-24 season, with 25 shows bringing music from around the globe along with classical, Americana and roots music, modern dance, jazz, soul.
Tickets for the season go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24.
The season kicks off with a free concert at 6 p.m., Sept. 7. DC-based brass ensemble, DuPont Brass, will open the season outside on the Weis Center Plaza in an event sponsored by Bucknell basketball. A family-friendly event from 5-6 p.m. leads into the performance, including a chance to play basketball with the women’s and men’s teams.
Also in September, the Martha Graham Dance Company, a leader in modern dance since its founding in 1926, comes to the Weis Center on Sept. 14 and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will bring roots music to the center on Sept. 29.
All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tickets can be ordered by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in-person weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
In October, jazz pianist and composer Emmet, winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards will perform, followed by the Gospel powerhouse ensemble, The Legendary Ingramettes (Oct. 19). The Dublin Guitar Quartet closes out the month on Oct. 27 with new music on classical guitars.
Violinist, vocalist and composer Terry Jenoure kicks off November with pianist Angelica Sanchez in a new project called Secret to Life in the Weis Center Atrium on Nov. 1. The project shines the spotlight on women’s accounts, ones that were once held in secret.
Then on Friday, Nov. 3, world music from Cadiz, Spain, comes to Central Pennsylvania. La Banda Morisca blends roots and traditional music of Andalusia, the Maghreb and the Middle East. Two days later, classical music by The Danish String Quartet will be featured
BODYTRAFFIC performs on Nov. 9, using the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences to simply love dance.
Bucknell Music Department’s Gallery Series presents a free performance by singer-songwriter Alissa Moreno on Friday, Nov. 10, in the Weis Center Atrium.
On Nov. 14, Okaidja Afroso returns to the Weis Center with a new project, Jaku Mumor-Ancestral Spirit. His new project combines percussion, guitar, dance and native language vocals. The fall season ends with world music from Mariachi Herencia de Mexico on Nov. 30.
