State health officials announced 835 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday, the largest increase since Aug. 15 and the total including another 26 cases in the Valley.
In its first report since students arrived on campus more than a week ago, Susquehanna University reported on its dashboard Friday than the Selinsgrove school has not positive cases among on-campus and commuter students, faculty and staff members and employees of the bookstore, dining, and housekeeping services contractors.
Bloomsburg University, which announced it was going to all online learning on Monday, announced another 29 students have tested positive.
After three Valley counties had no cases on Thursday, all four counties had at least 3 cases on Friday, including an increase of 13 in Union County. There was one new death confirmed in Northumberland County, which now has had 32 residents die due to complications of the novel coronavirus.
Union County had 13 new cases, was followed by seven in Northumberland County and three each in Montour and Snyder counties. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.
There have been 131,911 cases statewide since March and state health officials estimate 81 percent have recovered. Locally, there have now been 1,311 cases: 659 in Northumberland County, 372 in Union, 151 in Snyder and 129 in Montour.
State health officials announced 20 new deaths across Pennsylvania, pushing the state total to 7,655 people who have died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 5,175 have been tied to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 42 total deaths, 30 of them have been linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including 23 at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
COVID-19 case reported at Sunbury Children’s Center
A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Head Start Program at the Sunbury Children’s Center.
CSIU officials immediately contacted the state Department of Health upon receiving the notice late Thursday night.
Only teachers were scheduled to be present on today as part of the program’s hybrid schedule to reduce student in-class numbers. CSIU officials did not reveal if the infected person was a student or a staff member.
“Teachers were told to work from home and the building was closed for a deep cleaning and disinfecting,” CSIU officials said in a news release.
Employees and families of students who were in close contact with the infected individual were contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The school will be closed through Sept. 11.
“Students and staff have been contacted about the transition to virtual learning for that period of time,” CSIU officials said.
On campus
The 29 new cases at Bloomsburg University push the school's total to 118 students and 1 employee. Of the student cases, 90 of them are in students living off-campus, 20 are residing on campus and eight are isolating at home as of Friday.
Bucknell has conducted 12,962 tests of students and faculty as of Friday morning with 10 positive tests, including eight students and two faculty or staff members. The university also has 20 students in isolation, which doesn't mean they have tested positive, but could be used as a precautionary measure.
Susquehanna
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state dropped on Friday. According to state health officials, 526 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 16 from Thursday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 80. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals. There are nine patients at Geisinger Medical Center, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin. No Valley hospitals have patients on ventilators.
Long-term care cases
Of the Valley’s cases, 255 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 242 cases — 182 residents and 60 staffers — in six facilities. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from the Milton nursing center. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 24 active cases at the federal facilities. The number of active inmate cases at USP Lewisburg dropped from 24 to 20. There are still eight active cases among staffers at USP Lewisburg and 4 at the Allenwood facilities.