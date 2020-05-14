Pennsylvania health officials announced 938 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday including four in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
The Department of Health also confirmed another 275 deaths on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 4,218. There were no new deaths locally. The only two deaths have been in residents of Snyder and Union counties.
Statewide, there have now been 59,636 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March. There have been 258 cases in the four Valley counties: 132 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 43 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26.
Most of the deaths — 2,896 of 4,218 — have been linked to the 549 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive.
According to state data, 1,982 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, a drop of 76 from Tuesday's data release. There are 433 residents on ventilators, a drop of 23 from Tuesday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, all in Montour and 1 in Union.
The Department of Health announced 251,559 negative tests have been conducted statewide.