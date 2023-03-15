WILLIAMSPORT — The Shutterbugs will award more than $1,500 in prize money in recognition of the photographic excellence of the top entries in its annual photo contest. All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges with recognized expertise in photography and fine art. Judges awards will be presented at the reception. Best in Show, $500; first place, $400; second place, $300; third place, $200; honorable mention, $50; judge’s choice (one per judge — three ribbons), $50 each.
Registration opens April 1. All registration of entries is done online. No registration will be available at drop off. Registration cut-off is midnight, Friday, April 21. Register at: www.svshutterbugs.org. An email address is required for submission. The entry form must be completed in full for each photograph entered. Check the website for other conditions for entry at www.svshutterbugs.org
Selected photographs will be exhibited at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historic Society from May 1 to May 27. The show opens with a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. May 5.
The competition is open to the public and all amateur and professional photographers. You may submit up to four prints (color and/or black and white). A non-refundable entry fee of $10 for SVS members, $25 for non-members, and half off for students, per photograph, must accompany each entry. Membership is an annual fee of $36. To become a member, complete the form online.
The Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Thomas T. Tabor Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.