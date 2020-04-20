New data released by the state Department of Health on Monday offers a closer breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases. The new data shows positive and negative tests for each zip code across the state.
According to the data, Sunbury and Danville have the most confirmed cases.
COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code
|Municipality
|Postive cases
|Beaver Springs
|Less than 4
|Coal Township
|Danville
|26
|Lewisburg
|5
|McClure
|5
|Middleburg
|Less than 4
|Mifflinburg
|8
|Millmont
|Less than 4
|Milton
|9
|Mount Carmel
|7
|Mt. Pleasant Mills
|Less than 4
|New Columbia
|Less than 4
|Northumberland
|6
|Port Trevorton
|Less than 4
|Selinsgrove
|15
|Shamokin
|9
|Shamokin Dam
|Less than 4
|Sunbury
|29
|Turbotville
|Less than 4
|Watsontown
|Less than 4
|Winfield
|9
Sunbury has 29 confirmed cases according to the state map. Danville has 26 cases. No other Valley municipality has more than 15 confirmed cases.
There are 177 confirmed cases in the 4 Valley counties according to state health officials.
Municipalities have have least one case by fewer than four are listed on the map has having "1-4" cases.