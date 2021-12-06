SUNBURY — The former Knight-Celotex site is getting new life after being dead land for 13 years.
A $2 million grant — secured by two Valley lawmakers and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf — will provide Sunbury with funds to begin restoration of the 21.83-acre property, preparing it to be sold off in pieces.
State Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver met with city and county officials at the 1400 Susquehanna Ave., location Monday to make the announcement.
Gordner thanked Culver, city and county officials and especially Wolf for signing off on the project.
Gordner said there are billions of dollars of requests in the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and Sunbury was one of the requests that got answered.
“There are literally billions of dollars of projects listed and thanks to Gov. Wolf signing off on this we were able to secure the funding,” Gordner said.
Gordner said it was teamwork between himself and Culver and city and county officials.
“We have a great team together here,” Culver said.
The funds will be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
“The completion of this project will be a major boost to the local economy, by providing a prime location for businesses to come in and establish a presence in this community," Gordner said.
Gordner said the news of the money is big for the city.
“Sunbury is one of those places that is on the move,” he said.
Celotex shut its doors in 2008 and since that time there have been talks of the Northumberland County Jail being built on the site, a new courthouse, and various other businesses have shown some interest, but nothing ever panned out.
Now, with the $2 million and the partnership between the city and county, the site will get prepared for resale, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said.
"This is great news for all of us,” he said. “We are very appreciative of everything Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver do for our county.”
The city will be purchasing the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return will be giving $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers a single dime, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is thrilled for the city and thankful to local leaders.
“We are doing big things,” he said. “None of this is possible without the support of Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver. We also want to thank the county for working with us and all the work our city administrator did on this. We are excited for the future of the site.”