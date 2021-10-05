COVID-19 booster shots for Valley residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available throughout the Valley to available patients. Statewide, up to 2 million Pennsylvanians are now eligible for a booster.
People 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, and workers in high-risk jobs who received a second Pfizer dose more than six months ago are now eligible to receive a booster. Pfizer boosters shots became available last month after updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was released. Those who have had Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still not eligible for a booster, CDC officials said.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam ordered vaccine providers on Sept. 21 to not only provide online scheduling for booster appointments, but also to provide a telephone number that connects callers to a live agent to assist with scheduling. Vaccine providers were also ordered to offer walk-in appointments.
As of Tuesday, more than 3,000 booster shots have already been administered across the region, according to the Department of Health. Statewide, there have been 185,318 boosters administered, including 1,380 in Northumberland County, 654 in Union, 634 and 356 in Snyder.
Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and: Are age 65 and older; are a long-term care resident; are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19; are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
People can get their booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose.
Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, along with Weis Markets, Giant Food Stores and CVS all have boosters available.
Patients can make an appointment for a booster COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Danville, Lewistown, Pottsville, State College and Scranton and others.
Patients seeking a booster at Evangelical should call 570-522-4530 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., to schedule an appointment or fill out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
Weis Market and Giant pharmacies began offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible customers in the last few days.
“Our certified pharmacist immunizers have administered more than 230,000 COVID-19 shots over the past nine months and are now offering the Pfizer boosters to eligible customers,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of Pharmacy. “Our pharmacies offer a quick and convenient immunization option. We remain grateful to our pharmacy teams who’ve helped keep customers safe during challenging times and look forward to making even more progress in the months ahead.”
Customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis-certified immunizer at: weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment signups are available one day prior to the immunization.
No appointment is needed, walk-ins are welcome. Customers can save time by booking an appointment online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines. Customers must bring photo ID and prescription insurance card. The booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. To schedule a booster at CVS, schedule an appointment for a free shot at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Spotlight PA contributed to this report.