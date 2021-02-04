Pennsylvania registered fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in five days on Thursday as hospitalizations continued a downward trend across the state.
According to the Department of Health, there are 3,370 new cases in the states, including 94 in the Valley. Bucknell University has 22 active COVID-19 cases on campus and 74 students in isolation just four days into the new semester according to the university's coronavirus dashboard.
State health officials did announce another 146 deaths, the most in seven days. There were four deaths in the Valley, including three in Northumberland County. There have now been 503 deaths in the Valley since the pandemic began last spring.
The 94 cases in the Valley marked the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 100 new cases across the region. There were 50 new cases in Northumberland County, 27 in Union County, 14 in Snyder and three in Montour.
According to state data, 21,674 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 6,105 have received both.
Statewide, 880,861 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 30,042 on Wednesday. The state reported that 229,922 residents have received both doses.
The positive test rates across the state continued to drop, according to the state's early warning dashboard. The statewide positive rate for the seven-day window ending Friday was 9.3 percent, the lowest since October.
Hospitalizations
State and Valley hospitalizations both dropped in the latest data. Statewide, as of noon Thursday, 3,138 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 86 from Wednesday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by four to 653, and the number of patients on ventilators also dropped by four to 374.
In Valley health care facilities, 107 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down seven from Wednesday. There were 76 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 20 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 21 patients, including five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 943 resident and 236 staff cases, up 10 staff cases from Wednesday. There have been 196 virus-related deaths at 19 affected facilities, an increase of three deaths from Wednesday's data.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities, an increase of two deaths.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 cases, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 229 resident cases, 39 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections showed 58 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 11 positive cases among inmates and seven asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
The number of active cases at the four federal prisons in Union County dropped by 75 on Thursday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are now just four cases in the three combined Allenwood facilities — two inmates at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 93 active cases, including 68 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 58 active cases, up four from Wednesday, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 276 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 68 total cases at the State Hospital.
Universities
Susquehanna and Bucknell universities are back in session and have begun reporting new COVID-19 data on their online dashboards.
Susquehanna is showing two active cases, both in employees. They are the only two new cases since Jan. 22. In the winter, the school had 20 cases, all employees. In the fall, 61 students and five employees were infected.
At Bucknell, there are 22 active infections, including 17 in students. There have been 43 on-campus positive tests so far this semester. Seventy-four students are in active isolation housing at the school as of Thursday morning. Since the pandemic began the school has reported 148 on-campus positives among students and employees and 142 pre-arrival positives among students.
Bloomsburg University reported two active cases among students and none among employees on Wednesday. One of the students was housed off-campus and the other one went home. Since Jan. 5, there have been five student and 13 employee positive cases.