Three District 4 girls soccer playoff games scheduled for today have been postponed until Wednesday because of today's rain.
In Class A girls, 12th-seeded Meadowbrook Christian will head to fifth-seeded Benton at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will meet either East Juniata or Northumberland Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Also in Class A girls, No. 10 Line Mountain's trip to take on seventh-seeded Wyalusing was also pushed back to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game meets second-seeded Mount Carmel on Saturday.
In Class 2A girls, Midd-West and Shamokin will now meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kemp Memorial Stadium in Coal Township. The winner meets No. 2 Montoursville on Saturday in the quarterfinals.