SUNBURY — At least three people face charges stemming from a drug deal gone wrong in Sunbury which resulted in a shot being fired at a vehicle, a robbery and several search warrants issued on a city home, according to police.
Patricia Mahoney, 23, and Tyler Bean, 22, both of Milton, and Tyler Adams, 22, of Line Street, are all in jail following a series of events that emerged from a drug deal on Tuesday. Police say the incident Tuesday was followed by an attempted robbery Wednesday night and a shot being fired Friday night and Adams getting struck by a vehicle.
Police said Adams told Sgt. Travis Bremigen Friday night he sold drugs to an unidentified male after receiving a message on Snapchat on Tuesday.
Adams told Officer Keith Tamborelli that on Wednesday the man he sold drugs to, along with Bean and another male came to his Line Street home around 8:20 p.m. and struck another male in the house with a baseball bat.
Adams said Bean held him and two others at gunpoint while one unidentified male ransacked the living room looking for items of value, according to officers. One unidentified male found a large amount of cash, marijuana and three designer belts, police said.
Police spoke with Bean on Friday night and Bean admitted his role in the robbery and told police he had a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun with him at the time of the robbery, according to court documents.
Bean told officers he was there "only to buy weed" and that he didn't know a robbery was going to take place, police said.
Officers seized the weapon used in the robbery, according to police.
On Friday police were called to the CVS parking lot on Fourth Street at around 5 p.m. after reports of a shot fired, police said. When officer Dara Golden-Lieski arrived, they found Mahoney and Bean inside a vehicle, police said.
The two reported they were driving and saw a vehicle pull up and several people exit and attempt to block Mahoney and Bean from leaving, police said.
Mahoney and Bean said Adams was the driver, police said.
Mahoney and Bean said Adams fired a shot and Bean drove through the group possibly injuring Adams, according to court documents.
When police asked why Adams would be after them, Mahoney said it had to do with a robbery. Officers went to Adams' Line Street home and took him into custody, officers said.
Adams was not injured and the shot that was fired struck the vehicle Mahoney and Bean were in, police said. That vehicle has been seized by police, officers said.
Adams is charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device.
Bean is charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, and theft by unlawful taking. Mahoney is charged with a misdemeanor charge of false reports and obstruction.
All three were incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on Saturday. While the firearm used in the robbery was recovered, the firearm used in the shooting was not, according to police.
"It was a very complex investigation and it is still ongoing, and we expect more charges coming from this," Police Chief Brad Hare said. "I commend the officers of the Sunbury Police Department who came to work on their days off to help scheduled shift officers with the investigation and man the streets."