SELINSGROVE — The three vacant Selinsgrove Borough council seats will be filled by Mary Bannon, Shane Hendricks and Erik Viker.
Six residents applied to fill three borough council seats left vacant by last week’s abrupt resignation of three elected members. Bannon, Hendricks and Viker replace Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich on the council through the end of the year.
The four remaining council members made appointments at Wednesday's meeting.
Hendricks and Viker have served on the council in past years. Hendricks will be on the ballot in the May primary seeking the Republican nomination for a four-year term.
Bannon is a past member of the Selinsgrove Area School District board and served as a main street manager in Selinsgrove.