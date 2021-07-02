SHAMOKIN — First responders rescued three people from Shamokin Creek this afternoon after the vehicle in which they were traveling in broke through a guide rail and flipped into a stone creek bed.
At least two of the crash victims were secured to litters and pulled out of the creek bed. First responders attached ropes to the litters and slid them up ladders positioned against a creek channel wall.
Two males and one female were traveling in the Nissan Murano. All three appeared conscious as they were attended to by emergency medical personnel, though the extent of their injuries isn't known.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Rock and Water streets just after 2:30 p.m., behind downtown Shamokin.
The vehicle overturned onto its roof. Fluids from the vehicle and contents from inside the passenger cabin spilled into the creek water.
Shamokin police officers, members of the Shamokin Fire Bureau and AREA Services ambulance personnel responded to the scene.