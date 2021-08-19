SUNBURY — Three Valley fire companies are among 109 across Pennsylvania that received a share of $602,306 in grant funding.
Grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people, according to the Wolf Administration. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department in Northumberland County received $5,000. Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company in Snyder County received $1,394. Union Township Fire Company in Union County received $8,950.
The maximum grant awarded was $10,000. The grants were awarded on a cost-share basis.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO