Seniors Teague Hoover of Selinsgrove and Lewisburg's Owen Ordonez were repeat selections to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State Football team on Wednesday, while Hoover's teammate Brandon Hile was honored for the first time.
They were three of seven players from District 4 to make the team, announced on Wednesday morning. District champion Jersey Shore had four players named all-state.
Ordonez, a Lafayette signee, finished with 98 tackles and 10.5 sacks this season. He finished his career with 21.5 sacks for the Green Dragons.
As a safety, Hoover finished with 95 tackles with five games of at least 10 tackles. He had 15 stops against state champion Southern Columbia. The IUP baseball commit also returned two punts for scores.
Hile, a senior linebacker for the Seals, was named all-state as a defensive athlete. He had 11 tackles for Selinsgrove, including 21 tackles for loss and six sacks. Also finished with two interceptions. On offense, he had 879 yards rushing and 13 TDs.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh — 6-3, 215 sr.
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt — 6-1, 175 fr.
Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser — 6-3, 190 sr.
Cooper Jordan, Bishop Shanahan — 5-10, 165 sr.
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon — 5-8, 170 sr.
Running Back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa — 5-9, 170 fr.
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt — 5-11, 185 jr.
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport — 5-7, 170 jr.
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 5-8, 180 sr.
Khalon Simmons, Meadville — 5-8, 180 jr.
Connor Hilling, Valley View — 5-9, 165 jr.
Wide Receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore — 6-1, 205 sr.
Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt — 6-1, 175 sr.
Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser — 6-3, 180 sr.
Bryce Currier, Eastern York — 6-2, 180 sr.
Tight End
Adam Shovlin, Pittston Area — 6-6, 245 soph.
Offensive Line
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa — 6-4, 345 jr.
Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic — 6-7, 290 sr.
Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa — 6-7, 365 sr.
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson — 6-3, 270 sr.
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-4, 280 sr.
Tyler Swartz, Valley View — 6-2, 270 sr.
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands — 5-11, 170 jr.
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore — 5-9, 160 jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg — 6-3, 225 sr.
Jason McBride, Aliquippa — 6-4, 325 jr.
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt — 6-3, 270 jr.
Lavon Johnson, Allentown C.C. — 6-4, 320 sr.
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon — 6-3, 220 sr.
Dylan Jones, Bishop Shanahan — 6-3, 265 sr.
Linebacker
Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore — 5-10, 205 jr.
Brandon Choi, Bishop Shanahan — 6-3, 215 sr.
Ryan Russo, Bishop McDevitt — 6-2, 215 sr.
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa — 6-2, 210 soph.
Defensive Back
Donovan Walker, Aliquippa — 6-1, 180 jr.
Dray Wilk, Berwick — 5-11, 170 jr.
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove — 5-10, 180 sr.
Brandon Banks, Aliquippa — 6-0, 172 soph.
Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley — 6-1, 174 jr.
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore — 6-0, 185 jr.
Walker Martin, Garden Spot — 5-11, 170 sr.
Athlete
Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove — 6-2, 205 sr.
Cyair Clark, Aliquippa — 5-8, 160 sr.
Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt — 6-0, 195 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa