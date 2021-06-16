The Daily Item
MANDATA — Three people sent to the hospital after a violent two-vehicle crash Monday morning are all in critical condition.
State police in Stonington issued a release Wednesday afternoon following the crash that occurred at 9:28 a.m. Monday along Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township.
Jennie Romberger, 88, of Dalmatia, along with Jessica L. Shearer, 32, of Dauphin, and Bethany A. Wilbert, 32, of Lykens, were all listed in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon at Geisinger in Danville.
According to state police, Romberger was driving her Chrysler Town & Country southbound on Route 225 when she attempted a left turn into a driveway. Police said Romberger turned into the path of Shearer, who was driving a Mazda 3 and the vehicles collided head-on.
Wilbert, who was a passenger in Shearer’s vehicle, was flown to Geisinger from the scene, police said.
Romberger and Shearer were taken to Geisinger via ambulance.
Police reported all three women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.