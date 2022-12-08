LEWISBURG — Many people in the judicial system, whether judges, staff or stakeholders "will come across individuals diagnosed with autism," said Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty at a daylong summit meeting held Thursday at the Silvermoon Banquet Hall, and intended to train and educate those stakeholders about such individuals.
The summit, Dougherty said, is targeted not only to judges and judicial staff, but also to "all who come in contact with us — our system partners. It's for individuals who walk through our courtroom doors, whether they are victims or dependents, parents, employees, jurors, stenographers. Anyone, in any shape or form who touches our system.
"I want the system to understand that if we are going to dispense justice, it has to be justice across the board," Dougherty said. Particularly, he noted, when one in 44 children or one in 56 adults who are diagnosed are marginalized and are socio-economically disadvantaged.
Synder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch added that "there is a recognition that the court system, in achieving justice, requires good communication. And there is a population of people who have autism, who have either barriers, or a different way of communicating with the world. They might wind up in court as a defendant, maybe a child in a dependency case. Could be someone in a civil action."
This purpose of the summit was to facilitate understanding that such individuals might have a different way of communicating.
"Before I take away a child and parental rights it is incumbent upon us to make sure that we recognize that it can be a neurodiverse issue that just needs to be treated appropriately, Dougherty said.
Gesturing to the audience of 300, Dougherty said, "many of these attendees will run across people with autism coming into their court. The question is, are we recognizing them? Because it is not as if this is the type of condition that is always visible to the eye."
Dougherty is on a mission, he said. The first regional summit on this subject was held earlier this week in the northeast region. The summits are part of a five-county, regional effort to expand locally on the work that the statewide Autism and Dependency Court taskforce has undertaken.
How often does the system fail, Dougherty said.
"Well guess what? We are the system. And we should accept responsibility and ownership of it," he said. "We don't have systems that intentionally want to fail. We have systems that fail, where the system doesn't understand the diversity and differences in people "
The only purpose of Dougherty's mission here, he said, "is to deliver and dispense justice equally, across the board."