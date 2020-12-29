More Pennsylvania restaurants are getting dinged for defying Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation orders.
As part of its latest round of inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it has ordered 33 restaurants to close for allowing patrons to eat indoors. The inspections took place Dec. 21-27.
Under the governor's latest mandate, restaurants are not permitted to serve patrons indoors for three weeks ending Jan. 4. In addition, restaurants must continue to follow rules requiring employees to wear masks, while they offer carryout and takeout and serve diners outdoors.
Restaurants ordered to close include Denny's Lennies Restaurant in Halifax, Villa Schiano in Elizabethville and CC's Kitchen in Mechanicsburg.
The Department of Agriculture conducted 381 inspections. Fifty of those inspections were prompted by complaints filed about COVID-19 mitigation orders not being followed. Last week, the department announced 40 restaurants had been ordered to close for defying orders.
Other agencies in the state including the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement oversee COVID-19 enforcement. The agency recently cited dozens of licensed establishments in the state.
Restaurants that continue to defy the closing orders and operate in any manner, according to the Department of Agriculture will be referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further legal action.
On Dec. 23, the Department of Health filed an injunction through Commonwealth Court against 22 restaurants that continue to defy the indoor dining ban despite being ordered to close. The injunction requires restaurants to close and seeks "compensatory damages and all costs relative to enforcing the provisions of the order."
Complaints, whether general food safety concerns or those related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, can be filed online.
The following restaurants were ordered to close between Dec. 21-27:
Armstrong County
Yak Diner at 2014 River Road North, Apollo
Bedford County
Mandy Jo's Country Corral at 126 Raystown Road, Everett
Marteen's Family Restaurant at 2 W. Main St., Everett
Blair County
Bella Italia Restaurant at 328 S Logan Blvd., Altoona
Columbia County
The White Horse at 1200 4th Ave., Berwick
Cumberland County
CC's Kitchen at 710 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg
Dauphin County
Denny's Lennies Restaurant at 3828 Peter's Mountain Road, Halifax
Villa Schiano at 4900 State Route 209, Elizabethville
Forest County
Thee Seldom Inn at 255 Route 36, Tionesta
Lancaster County
Big Dog Craft Brewing at 1559 Manheim Pike, Manheim Township
Brickerville House at 2 28th Division Highway, Brickerville
C.R. Lapp's Family Restaurant at 101 Fite Way, Quarryville
Country Table at 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy
Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville
Knight & Day Diner at 3140 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township
Mil 72 Bake Shop & Cafe at 45 N. Main St., Manheim
New Holland Coffee Company 2 at 832 W. Main St., New Holland
Park City Diner at 884 Plaza Parkway, Lancaster
Quarryville Family Restaurant at 134 E. State St., Quarryville
Yogurt Works at 108 N. Reading Road, Ephrata
Lebanon County
Miller's Restaurant at 2665 Route 72, Jonestown
Royal D. Chocolate at 615 E. Main St., Palmyra
Lehigh County
Commix Hotel at 3245 W. Emmaus Ave., Emmaus
Lycoming County
Waltz Creamery and Farm House Cafe at 324 Main St., Salladasburg
Monroe County
Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant at 2185 Route 611, Swiftwater
Muller's Family Restaurant at 5138 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg
Snyder County
Middleburg Auction Salebarn Restaurant at 6592 U.S. Highway 522, Middleburg
Washington County
Harrington's in 717 Robinson HWY, McDonald
Ye Olde Kopper Kettle 2 Kopper Kettle RD in Washington
Wayne County
Paupack Diner at 2503 SR 6, Hawley
Westmoreland County
Tin Lizzy's at 259 Main St., Youngstown
