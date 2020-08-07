A total of 34 new cases COVID-19 have been recorded in the Central Susquehanna Valley over the past 24 hours, according to data released today by the state Department of Health.
The new local cases include 22 in Northumberland County, 10 in Union County and 2 in Montour County. There were no new cases in Snyder County.
Nineteen of Northumberland County's news cases are in long-term care facilities after the state announced 89 cases among residents of five facilities, a jump from Thursday's total of 70.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation added another 13 positive cases to the total it reports to the state on Friday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the Milton facility was reporting five positive tests among residents. The data has been updated to show 18 positive cases at the facility. It typically takes the state a day or two to reconcile the data among all of its databases.
There have been 117 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes. The state has confirmed nine fatalities tied to the facilities, all in Northumberland County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 89 residents and 16 workers have been infected. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
Across the state, there were 758 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case total since early March to 117,279.
There have now been 866 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 449 in Northumberland County, 216 in Union, 101 in Snyder and 100 in Montour.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded in the local four-county region. Across the state, 15 deaths have been reported in the past day, bringing the total number of Pennsylvania coronavirus deaths since early March to 7,297.
There are currently 13 people being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals located in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties — 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.
Statewide, there are 651 people undergoing coronavirus treatment in hospitals. A total of 99 of those patients are using ventilators.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.