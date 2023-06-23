SELINSGROVE — The 2023 Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet program graduated 36 cadets after a week of discipline, learning, fun and some rain.
Former Milton state trooper Matt Burrows, along with current Milton state trooper Mark Reasner, Harrisburg Cpl. Logan Brouse, who graduated from Camp Cadet in 2007, then went on to graduate from the State Police Academy in 2017, and Selinsgrove Cpl. Kyle Whitford, along with trooper Andrea Jacobs, prepared the cadets for graduation Friday after a week of learning what troopers go through.
"To see the transformation is amazing," Brouse said. "Watching them perform under stress, wake up early and gain confidence is something that always makes us happy to see."
The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is a 501(c)(3) program which allows cadets to participate in drills and team building exercises at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. The camp, which costs about $30,000 to operate, is for youths ages 12 to 15 who live in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Camp attendance is free but there is a $35 application fee.
Cadet Cody Mirarchi, 13, of Line Mountain, said he was thankful to the troopers and enjoyed the camp.
"I liked the discipline," he said. "I learned a lot and now will consider becoming a trooper."
Junior camp leader Grey Jenkins, 14, of Danville, said she was thrilled to help with the program.
"We had a great week and I love to be able to continue to learn," Jenkins said.
Whitford said he also was proud of the cadets.
"They sacrifice all week, and each gains confidence and self-esteem in the different challenges they do well in," he said.
Vice president of the program and Selinsgrove Borough officer Nate Fisher said the camp was a success.
"Cadets were taught self-esteem, teamwork, discipline with many different exciting activities including many wet mornings for physical training like the last day outside in formation at 4:30 am," he said. "I’m always amazed to see the success and teamwork during the week, with many doing more this week than classmates will do all summer. I’d like to thank all the cadets, parents, Susquehanna University staff, and most of all, all of our supporters because we could not have camp without our community/businesses support."