KULPMONT — A total of $360,000 in state funding is coming to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance (Alliance) and Kulmont100.
The grant to the Alliance, in the amount of $200,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), will be used for the initial study and development of a restoration plan for Shamokin Creek. This includes comprehensive studies of flow rates, acid mine drainage and GIS mapping.
“I want to commend the Alliance for seeking to take another step in upgrading the water quality within Shamokin Creek,” said state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27. “I was pleased to assist them in obtaining these crucial state funds to start that extensive process.”
Shamokin Creek has been plagued by orange deposits of iron for many years. The Alliance seeks to eventually restore the creek to pristine condition.
The $160,000 for Kulmont100 will be used to install lights and a pavilion at Terry-Miriello Stadium.
The funds were announced at the Kulpmont Veterans Memorial Complex with Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, on Thursday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER