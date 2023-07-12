MIFFLINBURG — A $380,040 project in Mifflinburg to install five master meters where the water system leaves the borough and serves West Buffalo and Limestone Townships is expected to be completed by early September.
At Tuesday night's public work session, Project Manager Rob Rowe informed the borough council members that contractor Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. received the five master meters last week at its borough location. The meter pits are being built offsite and are expected to be completed in late August or early September. Installations should only take a few days a week for each pit with approximately one week to install each pit.
"These townships have their own customers they charge for water and sewer rates," said Rowe. "The borough only has two customers outside of the borough and it is the two townships. This project will then allow the borough to accurately bill Limestone and West Buffalo townships for water that enters their system versus billing them based on their customer meter reads. Water systems leak and this would take this into account and enable us to bill the townships for what they received from the borough versus what made it to customers.
Mifflinburg Borough water and sewer service to parts of West Buffalo Township in the Meadowgreen Development behind Mifflinburg Bank and Tara Manor Development behind the elementary school as well and parts of Limestone Township at Pinnacle Lane and homes south of Borough Line Road. The borough provides these services to these parts of these municipalities, said Rowe.
The borough sells water to both townships based solely on what is used by their customers not what leaves the borough's water system. Sewer charges are then billed based on water consumption. Both townships are under a consent order with the state Department of Environmental Protection to complete the work, said Rowe.
"The Borough wants it completed not only because the state now has requested it be done but this will help the borough with its unaccountable water losses that do not make it to customers," said Rowe. "Basically right now if there is a leak in a township on the system the borough takes the loss toward our accountable water (water that is treated at the filtration plant that we pay to treat but does not make it to the consumer). DEP and SRBC require a target of 20 percent or less for unaccountable water losses on a system."
The borough received a grant back in 2020 for $150,000 to cover its costs for the project, said Rowe.
"However, with COVID and current market values skyrocketing, costs more than doubled until this went to bid," he said. "The inter-municipal agreement between the borough and the townships requires a 50/50 cost share in the project. Any shortfall on the borough’s end will come from budgeted funds. No taxes were raised because Mifflinburg does not have real estate taxes in the borough."
Notice to proceed was issued on June 12. The meters were expected to be delivered after 27 weeks, but came much earlier, said Rowe.
Councilwoman Beverly Hackenburg, who has been an elected official for more than 20 years, said the project has been discussed for "years and years."
"It's finally happening," she said. "It's a good thing for everybody. We'll have better accountability because of water loss."
Lowe informed borough council members they have a $24,334 invoice from Gutelius to approve at the next borough council meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 18.