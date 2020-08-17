State Health officials announced 384 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — including 15 in the Valley. The data is incomplete, according to the state Department of Health, because Philadelphia County, one of the state's hotspots, did not report data on Monday.
The state also reported no new coronavirus related deaths after just three were announced on Sunday.
The 15 new cases in the Valley include a dozen in Northumberland County, two in Snyder County and one in Montour County. The Department of Health also removed one case from Sunday's total for Union County, as it continues to investigate cases across Pennsylvania. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 1,117 cases in the Valley, including 575 in Northumberland County, 305 in Union, 124 in Snyder and 113 in Montour.
There were 19 counties without any cases on Monday.
Thirteen patients are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville — an increase of four since Sunday — two of them on ventilators. Nine patients are also being treated at Evangelical, none of them on ventilators. Statewide, 560 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals. There are 95 patients on ventilators statewide, four fewer than Sunday.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since August 16. Of the state's total deaths, 5,059 have occurred in long-term care facilities.
As the state continues to match up data from its statewide and county databases to its data from long-term care facilities, there was another large jump in the number of cases at Northumberland County nursing or personal care homes.
The state added 32 resident cases — including 31 in Northumberland County — and 2 staff cases to its long-term care facility data. There have now been 205 cases at long-term care facilities in the Valley, including 172 residents and 33 workers at 11 facilities. All 13 deaths tied to Valley homes have occurred in Northumberland County.
At least 82 cases in Northumberland County are out of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. According to its website, 57 patients have tested positive and 25 staff members have tested positive and are in quarantine. There are 50 resident tests still pending.
Union County has had 29 cases since last Wednesday, an average of 4.8 a day, after the county had 130 cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11. The federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting 73 confirmed cases out of federal facilities in Allenwood and Lewisburg, including 64 cases among inmates — 19 active — and 9 among staffers.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,244 cases among employees.
Tracing app
Pennsylvania plans to launch a coronavirus exposure-notification app in early September in an effort to more quickly break chains of transmission by using the new technology to notify people who may have been exposed, officials said Monday.
The state has a $1.9 million contract, using federal grant dollars, to deploy and maintain the app with software developer NearForm Ltd, the Ireland-based company whose app there has been downloaded by more than one-fourth of that country's residents.
The app is based on smartphone technology developed by Apple and Google, and will undergo a pilot project next week, using state government employees and public health students, staff and faculty, officials told The Associated Press in an interview.