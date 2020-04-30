More than 4,000 gallons of free milk will be distributed Monday as part of a partnership between the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef.
The giveaway will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the former Kmart parking lot at 3819 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
The public is invited to “pop your trunk” to receive up to two gallons of free milk per car in a drive-thru style giveaway. The United Way will also be distributing fabric masks to the public on Monday. This will be their last distribution of masks to the public.
DFA, a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has already donated more than 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states including Pennsylvania.
“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, senior director of marketing, council affairs and industry relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will be volunteering throughout the day.
“This is primarily about supporting our agriculture sector in the valley and in particular the dairy farms which have been devastated by this COVID-19 economic slowdown.” said Bob Garrett, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Like our friends at DFA, National Beef is part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, working to keep America’s food supply operating through this pandemic. This is a serious and special responsibility”, said Marcy Johnson, Director of Corporate Communication for National Beef. We are proud to stand alongside our community partners to assist local families impacted by the effects of COVID-19.