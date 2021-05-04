SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation Project is expected to start in June following the approval on Tuesday of $4.3 million worth of contracts for the renovation of the 156-year-old building.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work at Tuesday's public meeting. Economic development coordinator Justin Skavery said the contracts will be reviewed with expectations that the project will begin next month.
"I'm pleased," said Best after the meeting. "It means we're staying on target to begin these projects."
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Controller Christopher Grayson issued the report on the bid openings during the meeting. The county received and opened three electrical bids, three HVAC bids and two general contracting bids by the deadline of April 28.
Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
"Things are rolling," said Klebon. "It's great. I can't wait until things are finished."
The commissioners also authorized Concord Public Finance Advisors Inc. to serve as a financial advisor to the county in connection with securing financing proposals of approximately $4.5 million for the court courthouse project.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, ADA ramp, bell tower, window sills, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical system, as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom
In September, the county was awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. Funding sources could also come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, county leaders said.
A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.