The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding the number stores that will be open for curbside pickup beginning Monday. Four more Valley shops — in Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, Shamokin and Sunbury — will offer curbside pickup starting next week.
Most stores will offer curbside service Monday through Saturday — taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.
Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores have processed about 25,000 curbside orders since that program began on Monday, for sales totaling about $2.3 million, the agency said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday that its online order system also continues to expand its reach, from about 4,000 orders a day last week to more than 33,000 daily since Saturday, with five-day sales of more than $3 million.
The following stores will now be open in the Valley:
- Coal Township, 9345 State Route 61, Plaza at Coal Township, 570-648-3953.
- Danville, 144 Continental Blvd, Danville, 570-275-7036.
- Lewisburg, 310 N. 10th St., Lewisburg, 570-523-9160.
- Mifflinburg, 30 East Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, 570-966-4700.
- Milton, 551 Mahoning St., Milton, 570-742-6971.
- Mount Carmel, 136 South Oak St., Mount Carmel, 570-339-6040 (hours, Tues-Sat, 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
- Selinsgrove, 244 Market Place Blvd, Selinsgrove, 570-743-7167.
- Sunbury, 1135 N. 4th St., Sunbury, 570-286-1378.
The online ordering system has been able to meet just a fraction of the public demand in Pennsylvania, where the stores retail nearly all hard liquor and much of the wine. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the liquor stores handled about 180,000 transactions a day.
“Beginning Monday, we’ll have 565 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available.”