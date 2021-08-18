Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.