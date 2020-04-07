SUNBURY — At least 40 Northumberland County employees have taken voluntary furloughs while others are using their sick or vacation time as part of cost-cutting measures during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
"Over the past week, we have offered non-essential county employees the opportunity to take voluntary layoffs or to voluntarily use their sick time and vacation time," Schiccatano said. "At this point, we have 30 employees who will be taking advantage of this," he said. "In the next few weeks, we expect more employees to also take advantage of this."
Schiccatano said employees that are no longer working are from all county offices. Schiccatano said the county will continue to pay medical benefits for those who are furloughed or using their vacation and sick time.
Employees that chose to be furloughed will be able to sign up for unemployment, Schiccatano said.
"We are doing this for budgetary reasons and also to be complying with the orders on social gathering and groups and trying to keep nonessential employees to stay home," he said.
Snyder County officials have not discussed furloughs during the pandemic.
“At this point I don’t see it,” said board chairman Joe Kantz. "So far everyone is so busy. They’re getting things done they didn’t have time for, like filing and cleaning offices.”
With just under 200 employees, Snyder County is not over-staffed, he said.