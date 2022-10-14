A winning $400,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Snyder County.
Sold at the 7-Eleven store at Routes 35 and 104 in Mount Pleasant Mills, the ticket for the Thursday, Oct. 13, drawing matched all five balls drawn with the numbers 1-29-32-35-42.
The store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.