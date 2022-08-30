SUNBURY — Seventy percent of the properties that can be bid on by the public at the next Northumberland County Upset Sale on Sept. 22 are from Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Coal Township.
Of the 400 properties, 126 are from Shamokin, 101 are from Mount Carmel and 54 are from Coal Township. The upset sale, which is the first sale the property is exposed to after delinquent taxes and is not free and clear of taxes, liens and mortgages, will be held at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, at 10 a.m. Sept. 22, according to Northumberland County Tax Claims Bureau.
"That is normally how it plays out," said county Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick about where properties are exposed. "Last year, we had the lowest amount of parcels exposed since 2010. People may have used stimulus checks last year to pay their taxes, but there's nothing available this year."
The last upset sale was in September 2021 when 32 parcels were sold and 95 moved on to the judicial sale. The upset sale in 2019 sold eight and 186 moved on to the judicial sale; in 2018, 23 were sold and 164 moved on; in 2017, 18 were sold and 164 moved on.
Barwick said the number of properties always decreases by the date of the sale as people come in to settle the back taxes. She expects around 200 by Sept. 22.
The latest list was published online on Monday.
In addition to Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Coal Township, the number of properties in each municipality are as follows: Kulpmont with 19; Sunbury and Mount Carmel Township with 15 each; Zerbe Township with nine; Delaware Township and West Chillisquaque with seven each; Point Township with five; Herndon, Lower Mahanoy Township, Marion Heights and Milton with four each; East Cameron Township, Lewis Township, Northumberland and Rush Township with three each; Shamokin Township, Ralpho Township, Rockefeller Township and Upper Mahanoy Township with two each; and East Chillisquaque Township, Jackson Township, Turbotville, Washington Township, Watsontown and West Cameron Township with one each.
Twenty-four properties exceed $10,000. The most expensive property for sale is one in Sunbury at 750 Edison Ave. owned by NAN Realty Inc. The starting bid for the 1.92-acre property is $82,632.43
Robert Gilligbauer, a Shamokin businessman who has had legal issues in the county court system, has the most properties on the list at 15 in Shamokin. The total starting bids for all of Gilligbauer's properties equal $77,818.97, with the most expensive bid being $23,590.67.
The properties not sold on Sept. 22 will move on to the judicial sale next summer. A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. The money from properties sold at a judicial sale is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.
County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the eastern end of the county in the Coal Region has more parcels due to row homes compared to other parts of the county.
"Since that is the case, if you compare the number of properties exposed at the sale and compare it to the other municipalities, it is about the same in percentages," said Schiccatano.